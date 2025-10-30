Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Dolphins on TNF in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

One glaring absence for the Baltimore Ravens in recent matchups has been their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The 2x NFL MVP has been sidelined for the past three games, during which the Ravens have struggled. Facing the Miami Dolphins in a critical Week 9 game, John Harbaugh and company are keen to turn the tide after a 2-5 start.

In the lead-up to this game, Lamar Jackson confirmed that he is ready to play for the Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins today. Despite not having a status in the injury report, Jackson assured reporters on Wednesday that he’s back to full health, ready to make an impact. “I’m extremely excited… it’s been a while,” Jackson said.

As fans eagerly await official word from the Ravens regarding today’s lineup, Jackson’s anticipated return aims to bolster Baltimore’s performance, which has been lacking despite the concerted efforts of other key players like Derrick Henry. The hope is that Jackson’s presence will reinvigorate a team desperately in need of a turnaround, as the QB has recorded 71.6% of passes completed, with 10 TDs and 39 1st downs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excitement is palpable among the Ravens’ fan base as they brace for the Week 9 NFL regular-season opener. With Jackson back in action, expectations are high that the Ravens will finally find their rhythm and make a compelling run for a playoff berth this season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Ravens’ comprehensive injury report

While Jackson’s return is a major boost, the Ravens are also waiting on updates concerning the status of several other key players. Although the latest injury report is yet to provide definitive answers, fans are anxious for news.

Advertisement

see also Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sends warning to Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa ahead of return from hamstring injury

Teddye Buchanan, Ronnie Stanley, TJ Tampa, and Nate Wiggins are on the injury list, with their status for today’s game against the Dolphins still uncertain. Confirmation of their availability could be pivotal for the Ravens’ strategy.

Advertisement

Faced with a promising opportunity today, Ravens supporters are hopeful for Jackson’s leadership on the field. This could reignite their fading playoff hopes in a challenging regular season, renewing aspirations for a shot at the Super Bowl title this year.

SurveyCan the Ravens bounce back in the regular season with Jackson coming back? Can the Ravens bounce back in the regular season with Jackson coming back? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement