Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sends warning to Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa ahead of return from hamstring injury

Lamar Jackson is set to make his big return in Week 9, which is not a good sign for the Miami Dolphins. The quarterback has issued a warning to Tua Tagovailoa’s team ahead of his comeback with the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 9 kicks off with the Dolphins hosting the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Unfortunately for Miami, this matchup is expected to mark the return of Lamar Jackson to the field after a tough hamstring injury.

The quarterback has not been officially named the starter yet, but all signs point to his comeback against the Dolphins. Even Jackson has hinted that he’ll start, issuing a warning to his upcoming rivals about his return.

Lamar Jackson clears the air on his status ahead of potential return in Week 9

Good news hit the Ravens on Tuesday, as Lamar Jackson revealed he is set to return for Week 9 against the Dolphins — and he didn’t hesitate to warn Tagovailoa’s team about his status.

Fans are uncertain about how Lamar Jackson will perform after missing three games. Nevertheless, the quarterback has assured that he is in great shape and should not be underestimated.

“Nah, that’s what practice is for,” Lamar Jackson said when asked if he expects some rust after being out a month. “I felt like we had a great day today. We’ll execute tomorrow, and then come Thursday night just fly.”

Lamar Jackson also said that his hamstring feels great and that he can’t wait to play. That hunger could serve as a warning for the Dolphins to be ready, as he expects to unleash his full potential after a month on the sidelines.

Two teams in desperate need of a win

Both teams come into this game after winning their previous matchup. However, they are in very different situations regarding their playoff hopes.

The Dolphins are not currently viewed as contenders in the AFC East, and a defeat could put head coach Mike McDaniel’s job at risk. On the other hand, the return of Lamar Jackson could put the Ravens back on track for a playoff push — but a loss would leave them with a tough 2-6 record to overcome.

