Is Micah Parsons playing for Packers vs Lions today, September 7, after being traded from Cowboys?

When Micah Parsons got traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, not much was said of his back injury. Of course, a name this big is not usually available. Still, now that all is settled, the question is if he will be able to play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Parsons appears as questionable in the injury report due to the back issues he’s been dealing with. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Parsons is expected to play against the Lions.

However, it’s still a mystery whether he will be on a pitch count or not. “Exactly how much (will Parsons play) is still to be determined, but it will not be a full workload, sources said,” Schefter reported. It is massive news as the Packers will try to make the most of Parsons’ debut despite him not being at a 100%.

Parsons have gone against the Lions twice in his career

Parsons is no stranger to the Lions. During his four-year NFL career, he’s faced Detroit twice already, and he’s made his mark. He has 12 combined tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Even as a part of the Cowboys, he was menacing to the Lions.

Micah Parsons will play vs. Lions in his Packers’ debut

Parsons has created damage in each of the two games. Bear in mind, the Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Still, Parsons has found a way of harming them.

Parsons is not the only threat Green Bay has to offer in the pass rush

While all eyes are understandably in Parsons, Rashan Gary is the other defensive end that can give Jared Goff big problems. Gary had his first Pro Bowl selection last year after racking up 7.5 sacks.

Not only that, but Gary has seven sacks in 11 games versus Detroit in his career. If he is able to exploit the distractions that Parsons can create, he could have a big game. Gary was the best pass rusher in Green Bay last season.