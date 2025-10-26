Is Michael Penix Jr playing today for Falcons vs Dolphins in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Atlanta Falcons’ current 3–3 record means there’s no more room for error if they hope to stay in the playoff race. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons host the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a win is a must to keep pace in the NFC South.

The biggest question for Raheem Morris heading into this crucial matchup revolved around who would ultimately start at quarterback, after the former Huskies signal-caller suffered a knee injury in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the latest reports, Michael Penix Jr. has officially been ruled out by the coaching staff. As a result, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will take his place on the field, making his first start of the season.

“Falcons Kirk Cousins officially is starting Sunday in place of the injured Michael Penix, per sources. It will mark Cousins first start this season,” the insider Adam Schefter reported via his X official account.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition, the Falcons elevated Easton Stick from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback. “They also elevated QB Easton Stick to the active roster for Sunday’s game to back up Kirk Cousins,” Schefter also added.

What’s Michael Penix Jr.’s injury?

The Atlanta Falcons will be without their starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., for today’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Penix was officially ruled out as he deals with a bone bruise in his left knee, an injury sustained late in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the team initially listed him as questionable, head coach Raheem Morris indicated the decision was precautionary, stressing they would not put the young signal-caller “in harm’s way.” Veteran Kirk Cousins is set to make his first start of the season in Penix’s absence, stepping in to lead the offense at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Building strength at home

The Falcons find themselves at a crucial juncture in their NFL season, sitting at 3-3, and Week 8 presents a definitive “must-win” scenario at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the struggling Miami Dolphins. Despite the unfortunate absence of Michael Penix Jr., this game serves as a pivotal opportunity for Atlanta to assert dominance at home and get back over the .500 mark.

The Dolphins, with a dismal 1-6 record and one of the league’s worst run defenses, are ripe for the taking. This sets the stage for a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson and the ground game to exploit Miami’s porous front, allowing the Falcons’ top-ranked pass defense to seal the victory and secure their fourth win of the campaign before a tough stretch of road games.