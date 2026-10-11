Is Terry McLaurin playing today for Commanders vs NY Giants in 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Washington Commanders will have Jayden Daniels back for their matchup against the New York Giants, but they have yet to learn if Terry McLaurin can suit up, too.

The Washington Commanders have confirmed Jayden Daniels will play against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. However, the fate of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still uncertain. In fact, reports state it will remain that way until shortly before kickoff at Northwest Stadium.

“McLaurin (hamstring) remains a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Giants, with a ‘slight lean’ toward him playing,” as reported by John Keim of ESPN.com.

The Giants have both starting cornerbacks, Greg Newsome and Deonte Banks, fully healthy and active, so if McLaurin can’t play, it could very well limit Daniels’ air-threat options upon his return to NFL action. Considering there are question marks around Daniels’ left elbow, it’s all far from ideal for the, still undefeated at home, 1-3 Commanders.

Advertisement

McLaurin’s game log

McLaurin missed Week 4 of the 2026 NFL campaign when the Commanders fell to the Indianapolis Colts in London, but he could be back in action in Week 5. Still, it’s all trending to be a true game-time decision for Washington upon return to Landover, Maryland. According to reports, McLaurin may be in for a limited role even if cleared to play.

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders.

“Even if [McLaurin] does play today, expect his snaps to be limited. Dan Quinn said the wet field and rainy conditions won’t be a factor in the decision,” as reported by Mike Garafolo on his X account.

Advertisement

Commanders’ WR depth chart

Whether McLaurin suits up or not for the Commanders, it’s clear the home team will face a steep climb at home in rainy conditions. The same conditions in which New York has won two games in a row after losing Jaxson Dart to injury in Week 2.

Stefon Diggs has been ruled out for Week 5 with a hamstring injury, further complicating things. As it is, the WR depth chart for Dan Quinn’s offense includes: McLaurin (questionable), Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, and Luke McCaffrey. If McLaurin can’t play, Washington will have a limited, three-man wide receivers’ room to face the Giants.

Key takeaways

Terry McLaurin is questionable as a game-time decision for Week 5 against New York.

as a game-time decision for Week 5 against New York. Jayden Daniels left elbow concerns exist alongside weather challenges in Washington’s return home.

concerns exist alongside weather challenges in Washington’s return home. Stefon Diggs is ruled out for Week 5 with a hamstring injury.