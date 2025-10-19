Is Zach Ertz playing today for the Commanders against Cowboys in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Trending topics:
The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys and are short on receivers. This could put tight end Zach Ertz in prime position to be key for the offense, but he was nursing a couple of injuries. Will he play?

By Bruno Milano

Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are in a dire situation regarding their offensive roster for Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys await and they have a bad defense, but who is Jayden Daniels throwing to? One of them could be tight end Zach Ertz, but he was nursing a couple of injuries. Will he play?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Ertz is questionable due to shoulder and calf injuries. However, the tight end is expected to play. This is huge because without Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Ertz could have a massive game for the Commanders.

The others are wide receivers, Ertz is a tight end, but we could expect a more short-passing oriented offense. There, tight ends thrive, especially great ones like Ertz. Not only that, but Ertz could be a massive target in the red zone.

How does Jayden Daniels fare when targeting Ertz?

Ertz has 15 catches in 20 targets when playing with Daniels this season. When targeting Ertz, QBs have a 130.5 passer rating. He is a safety blanket and a veteran presence that makes life easier.

Daniels has thrown three touchdown passes already to Zach Ertz. The tight end also has 192 yards. Once in the red zone, Ertz is a top target. However, against the Cowboys, he will not have other stars playing decoy for him.

Which other weapons will the Commanders have?

Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore will be the best receivers available. Now, McCaffrey has been pretty good and has also become a red zone threat. He has three touchdowns already.

As for Moore, he just had his best game of the season with 46 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Daniels will hope to find them again to score six. The Cowboys defense should allow him to do so.

