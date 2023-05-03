Jackson Mahomes is under the spotlight right now, but not in a good way. The brother of Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs‘ star, has been arrested today, but what are all the charges against him?

Since Patrick Mahomes arrived to the NFL as the 10th-overall pick of the 2017 Draft, he has completely changed the Chiefs for good. He has won two Super Bowls with Kansas City, and it seems like he will lift more Vince Lombardi trophies in the upcoming years.

Patrick’s arrival also brought another Mahomes to the league: his younger brother Jackson. He’s known for what he posts on social media, but today he appeared on the news due to problems with the law, and they are very serious.

Why was Jackson Mahomes arrested and what are the charges agaisnt him?

Jackson Mahomes has been arrested today and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, KCTV5 reported. The younger brother of Patrick was booked on a $100,000 bond, and an arraingnment hearing set for May 5th.

This arrest comes from an incident that happened earlier this year at an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant. Reportedly, Jackson assaulted a waiter and the owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, who he allegedly forcibly kissed by grabbing her by the neck.

Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge was the location where this problems took place. The Kansas City Star reported that on a Saturday in late February, Mahomes arrived with his entourage to the establishment. Reportedly, he knew Aspen due to a friendship with her stepdaughter. According to reports, Jackson went to an office for employees, and when a 19-year-old waiter tried to enter, he allegedly shoved him.

“I was in shock,” Aspen Vaughn told The Star. “Like you’re a child and he was trying to say ‘we should be a power couple, and I’m like ‘clearly you’re out of your mind right now.'”

According to Jackson’s attorney, Brandan Davies, the younger brother of Patrick did nothing wrong and denied the accusations against his client.