Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on November 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is looking for a way to end their current losing streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Jaguars have gone five weeks without a win, even though they won two of the first three games of the season as a good sign that the team was playing well under a new head coach things got out of hand at Starting in Week 4 with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders are in a bad spot, just two wins after eight weeks, and with that record it's unlikely the Raiders will be able to play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 7

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at home with +2 ATS and a 2.10 moneyline that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a current losing streak and the visitors have a negative record as well. Las Vegas Raiders are favorites with -2 spread and 1.77 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 9 game is: Jaguars +2.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars +2 / 2.10 Totals 48 Las Vegas Raiders -2 / 1.77

