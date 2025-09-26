NFL News: Liam Coen makes his stance clear after 49ers DC accuses Jaguars of signal-stealing

The trip to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers just got a little more heated for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robert Saleh subtly suggested that Liam Coen’s staff may be employing tactics to decipher Kyle Shanahan’s signals — adding fuel to the fire ahead of a high-stakes matchup between two teams with serious playoff aspirations.

Needless to say, those comments didn’t go over well inside the Jaguars’ facility. However, rather than fueling the controversy, Jacksonville HC chose to take the high road, tuning out the noise and keeping the team’s focus squarely on the game ahead.

In a recent media appearance, Coen was asked about the signal-stealing accusations, but the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator quickly shifted the conversation to what truly matters — the game itself.

“I’m not going to speak on that fully right now,” he said. “We have a huge game for us coming up this weekend. We’ve got a great defense that we’ve got to go and attack and that’s where our whole mindset and mentality is right now.”

Head coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Yeah, again, we’re just really trying to focus on a darn good defense that we have to go and try to go attack. Offensively, get better, about us getting better. Putting it together for four quarters and trying to create some explosives in the pass game. Some of those things we’re trying to get better at as an offense. So that’s where our focus is.”

Saleh heats up the matchup against Jaguars

Robert Saleh joined the 49ers this season as the new defensive coordinator, and ahead of a key matchup against the Jaguars, he stirred the pot by accusing Liam Coen’s staff of having a “legal” plan to steal his team’s signals — adding even more intrigue to an already high-stakes showdown.

“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple guys coming from Minnesota they got, legally, a really advanced signal stealing system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation,” said Saleh.

“They do a great job of it. They formation you. They just try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals. We’ve gotta be great with our communication to combat some of those tells we might give on the field. They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree from Sean to Kevin O’Connell to all those guys. They all do it.”

When and where do the Jaguars and 49ers play?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for one of their most challenging matchups of the young season, heading to the West Coast to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a Week 4 clash. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

The action will unfold at the 49ers‘ home turf, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marking a significant road test for a Jaguars team looking to prove its legitimacy against one of the league’s top contenders.