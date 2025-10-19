Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a painful 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London. After the game, the quarterback pointed out the areas the team needs to improve to stay in the fight for the AFC South.

“I just think we got to start games faster. There’s some plays that I got to make early to get us going. And it’s routine stuff. We were moving the ball, but just getting no points out of the drives, which is almost worse because you’re using the clock. We have to find ways to finish the drives. Make those plays on third and fourth down. We’re going to learn a lot from this tape and just get better from it.”

The Jaguars have suffered two consecutive losses and are gradually falling behind Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the division. Additionally, the Houston Texans have been playoff contenders in recent years with C.J. Stroud, and their resurgence seems real in 2025.

What is the Jaguars’ record right now?

The Jaguars have a 4-3 record right now and are in second place in the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence said that, despite the criticism, the team will know how to regroup for a playoff push.

“I think it’s everyone just focusing on their job. Me, the line, tight ends, wide receivers, running backs, whoever it is. It’s just every play focus on your job. Rely on the guy next to you to do their job and good things will happen for us. So, as long as the accountability is always inward, looking at yourself and not trying to shift blame to anyone else. There’s no room for that. We haven’t done any of that. That’s the mindset. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to get better.”

