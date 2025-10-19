Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars were crushed 35-7 by the Los Angeles Rams in London. Despite criticism over Trevor Lawrence’s poor performance, the head coach took full responsibility for the loss.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but, just like everybody else in there, we’ve got to look inward first. What am I doing as the head coach that’s not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How are we practicing? That’s what I’ve got to look at. I’m not going to standup and blame this players. It starts with me.”

The Jaguars had a promising 4-1 start that included a surprising victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, two consecutive losses have brought back uncertainty about whether they are truly a playoff contender.

Did the Jaguars lose today?

Yes. The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 35-7 today to the Los Angeles Rams and have fallen to a 4-3 record. Coen admitted that nothing they had planned worked during the game, which was held at Wembley Stadium.

“Everything we said we didn’t want to do, did occur. It starts with me. I’ve got to figure it out. We have a long flight home and some days to do that. I talked in our meetings about staying on schedule, being able to get multiple runs off back to back so that we can run it and stay on schedule and stay balanced. We didn’t do any of that.”

