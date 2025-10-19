Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Liam Coen sends clear message about Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars after loss against Rams in London

Liam Coen sent a very reflective message after the Jaguars' loss to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Liam Coen head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesLiam Coen head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars were crushed 35-7 by the Los Angeles Rams in London. Despite criticism over Trevor Lawrence’s poor performance, the head coach took full responsibility for the loss.

It’s definitely frustrating, but, just like everybody else in there, we’ve got to look inward first. What am I doing as the head coach that’s not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How are we practicing? That’s what I’ve got to look at. I’m not going to standup and blame this players. It starts with me.”

The Jaguars had a promising 4-1 start that included a surprising victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, two consecutive losses have brought back uncertainty about whether they are truly a playoff contender.

Advertisement

Did the Jaguars lose today?

Yes. The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 35-7 today to the Los Angeles Rams and have fallen to a 4-3 record. Coen admitted that nothing they had planned worked during the game, which was held at Wembley Stadium.

“Everything we said we didn’t want to do, did occur. It starts with me. I’ve got to figure it out. We have a long flight home and some days to do that. I talked in our meetings about staying on schedule, being able to get multiple runs off back to back so that we can run it and stay on schedule and stay balanced. We didn’t do any of that.”

Advertisement
How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Rams in Week 7 London game today, Oct. 19?

see also

How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Rams in Week 7 London game today, Oct. 19?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
NFL News: Jaguars bring potential help for Trevor Lawrence before London game vs Matthew Stafford, Rams
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars bring potential help for Trevor Lawrence before London game vs Matthew Stafford, Rams

Chris Jones issues heartfelt promise to Chiefs fans following costly blunder on Trevor Lawrence’s TD
NFL

Chris Jones issues heartfelt promise to Chiefs fans following costly blunder on Trevor Lawrence’s TD

Liam Coen issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL following 4-1 start to the season
NFL

Liam Coen issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL following 4-1 start to the season

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo