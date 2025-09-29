Jalen Hurts issues definitive statement after achieving major career milestone with the Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are demonstrating that they possess the caliber to defend their title this year. With an impressive 4-0 record by Week 4, the Eagles are poised for another playoff run, barring any unforeseen circumstances. It seems highly probable given Hurts’ recent career milestone with the team.

On September 29, Hurts completed an entire year unbeaten in the NFL. Despite the offseason transpiring just weeks ago, he has proven exceedingly difficult to defeat when on the field alongside a team determined to retain their Super Bowl crown.

Reflecting on this milestone, Hurts issued a powerful statement regarding the significance of humility, noting the volatile nature of success in the league. “You can be on top one day and on the bottom the next. The thing is you just need to keep humble and that’s what I am approaching at this time,” Hurts conveyed to the media.

He continued, “You just got to be conscious of getting better, pushing yourself every day, and go every day with a competitive mentality. That’s what we have as a team, and what I have myself.”

Hurts on negativity surrounding the Eagles

Despite the Eagles‘ 4-0 start to the regular season, some aspects of their gameplay leave certain NFL fans unconvinced. However, Hurts addressed such skepticism with a strong message regarding this mindset and how the team navigates challenges in their title defense.

“Talent wins you games but a certain level of team, collective play, collective attacking & intelligence, that wins you championships,” Hurts commented, addressing the criticisms.

Hurts’ perspective on Eagles’ performance against the Buccaneers

Fans were eager to witness the showdown between the quarterback performances and their defenses: the Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, and the Eagles, helmed by Hurts. Ultimately, Philadelphia outperformed Tampa, yet Hurts acknowledged that some may attribute the victory to other factors.

“I’d be lying if I said this game wasn’t circled, but every game is circled. They all have their own reasons of why,” Hurts remarked, emphasizing that in the regular season, victories are seldom absolute, and external factors often influence public perception.

