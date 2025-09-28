How many teams are 4-0 in the 2025 NFL season?

Teams with 4-0 records in the opening weeks of the NFL season are rare, but they do exist. One of them is the Buffalo Bills, who recently beat the Saints and are now enjoying a perfect start behind a very happy Josh Allen.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also sitting at 4-0 after edging out the Buccaneers 31-25. The defending Super Bowl champions are proving they’re ready to contend again, even with some stars like Saquon Barkley off to a slower start this season.

Other teams still had a chance to hit that coveted 4-0 mark, but it’s never easy. Just ask the Buccaneers, who entered their matchup with the Eagles at 3-0 and suffered their first loss against a tough opponent. More than a perfect record, the real focus is reaching the playoffs.

By Week 4, not every team that started 3-0 was expected to remain unbeaten, but from the eight that entered the week with a perfect record, the hope was that at least half could keep the streak alive.

Team Record Buffalo Bills 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles 4-0

Is a perfect season in the NFL possible?

Undefeated runs have happened before, dating back to the early 1920s when the Akron Pros in 1920 and the Canton Bulldogs in 1922 both went unbeaten, long before playoffs existed.

One of the most memorable in the modern era came from the 2007 New England Patriots, who won every regular-season game in what’s considered a perfect season, only to fall to the Giants in the Super Bowl, finishing 18-1.

The only team to complete a truly perfect season — winning every regular-season game and the Super Bowl — remains the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0 after defeating Washington in the championship.