How many times have the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl?

Throughout NFL history, few teams have had the opportunity to experience the glorious and challenging path to Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles, with their unique style and fierce heart, have been the protagonists of epic moments.

Facing giants like the New England Patriots and enduring years of highs and lows, they have not only managed to win the coveted trophy once but have also left their mark with memorable victories that will be etched in the history books.

How many Super Bowl titles do they have to their name? Each of these championships has been a story of struggle, perseverance, and, of course, passion for the game—something Philadelphia fans will never forget.

Super Bowl titles won by the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles, one of the most historic franchises in the NFL, have won four championships (and one SB) in their history. Three of those titles were before the Super Bowl era, and one came in 2018 during Super Bowl LII.

A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Super Bowl LII was an epic matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. It was a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats for all 60 minutes of action, with a final score of 41-33 in favor of the Eagles.

This title represented the first Super Bowl championship for the franchise and solidified itself as a historic achievement, especially because the victory came in a season where starting quarterback Carson Wentz had been injured, and Nick Foles took over the starting role.

Foles had a memorable performance, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a touchdown pass reception. This Super Bowl is remembered not only for the victory but also for its innovative offensive style and the standout play, the “Philly Special“, which became an iconic moment in NFL history.

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles kisses the Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pre-Super Bowl NFL championships

Before the creation of the Super Bowl in 1966, NFL championships were decided in playoff games between the best teams from each conference. The Eagles won three titles during this era:

1948 NFL championship: The Eagles defeated the Chicago Cardinals 7-0 in a defensive game that earned them their first NFL championship. It was a tough game and the Eagles’ defense played a key role in their victory.

1949 NFL championship: They repeated their success from the previous year, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 14-0. This was another crucial title that showcased the Eagles’ defensive strength in an era where defense was essential for success.

1960 NFL championship: In this matchup, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 17-13. This title is considered one of the most important in the team’s history, as it was the last time they won the NFL championship before the Super Bowl era. This victory meant a lot to Eagles fans, as they faced a Packers team that had dominated the league at the time under the leadership of Vince Lombardi.

Top players and coaches who won the Super Bowl with the Eagles

Nick Foles (Quarterback)

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nick Foles’ role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory was pivotal. Stepping in for the injured Carson Wentz, Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2018.

His performance during the postseason was nothing short of remarkable, culminating in a Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns, and catching one himself on the memorable “Philly Special” play. Foles’ ability to stay calm and execute under pressure earned him a permanent place in the franchise’s history.

Jason Kelce (Center)

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce was the leader of the Eagles’ offensive line, known for his strength and exceptional football intelligence. In Super Bowl LII, he played an instrumental role in keeping the pocket clean for Foles and facilitating the Eagles’ running game.

His leadership on and off the field was also on display during the Eagles’ victory parade, where he delivered a memorable speech that solidified his place as a fan favorite. His performance in the Super Bowl was key to the offensive line’s success.

Doug Pederson (Head coach)

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 5, 2018. (Source: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson‘s leadership was crucial in guiding the Eagles to victory. In just his second year as head coach, Pederson created a strategic game plan that outsmarted the New England Patriots.

His bold play-calling, including the innovative “Philly Special”, showcased his confidence in his team. Pederson’s willingness to take risks and adapt during critical moments made him a Super Bowl-winning coach and earned him respect around the NFL for his unconventional approach to the game.

Zach Ertz (Tight end)

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Zach Ertz was a key figure in the Eagles’ offensive attack during Super Bowl LII. His contributions throughout the postseason were essential, but it was his crucial touchdown reception in the Super Bowl that helped seal the victory for the Eagles.

He finished the game with 7 receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. His reliable hands and ability to make critical catches in important moments made him one of the most valuable players on the field during the championship run.

Brandon Graham (Defensive end)

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles with his wife Carlyne and daughter Emerson Abigail after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brandon Graham played a significant role in the Eagles’ defensive success during the Super Bowl. His most memorable moment came in the fourth quarter, where he forced a fumble on Tom Brady, which was a game-changing play that helped the Eagles secure their lead.

His relentless pressure on Brady throughout the game was a testament to his skill and determination. His clutch performance in Super Bowl LII is now part of Eagles’ lore.

Lane Johnson (Offensive tackle)

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 31, 2018. (Source: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson was a cornerstone of the Eagles’ offensive line and one of the key players in the Super Bowl victory. His role in protecting quarterback Nick Foles from the Patriots’ defensive rush was vital to the team’s success.

His efforts ensured that Foles had time to make crucial throws, and he also helped open running lanes for the backs. His dominant performance in the trenches was a key factor in allowing the Eagles’ offense to thrive.

Alshon Jeffery (Wide receiver)

Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Alshon Jeffery played a crucial role in the Eagles’ passing game during Super Bowl LII. His ability to make key catches at critical moments helped stretch the Patriots’ defense. He finished the Super Bowl with 3 receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

His playmaking ability was an essential component of the Eagles’ offense, and his clutch performance in the biggest game of the year showcased his importance to the team’s championship run.

Jim Schwartz (Defensive coordinator)

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 31, 2018. (Source: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Jim Schwartz was the defensive mastermind behind the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. His game plan focused on disrupting Tom Brady’s rhythm and minimizing big plays from the Patriots’ high-powered offense.

Schwartz’s defensive unit was able to create pressure on Brady and make key stops in the red zone, which ultimately contributed to the Eagles’ ability to hold on to their lead. His adaptability and strategy were crucial to the Eagles’ success in Super Bowl LII.

Chris Long (Defensive end)

Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles gestures on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chris Long, a veteran defensive end, contributed greatly to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. His experience and leadership were valuable assets throughout the season and in the postseason.

He made an impact in the Super Bowl with a sack and several pressures on Tom Brady. His relentless energy and ability to contribute in key moments were essential for the Eagles’ defense in their effort to shut down the Patriots’ offense.

Corey Clement (Running back)

Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 22-yard touchdown reception against the New England Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII. (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Corey Clement played a significant role in the Eagles’ offensive success during Super Bowl LII. As a dual-threat running back, Clement contributed both in the running game and as a receiving option.

He finished the Super Bowl with 100 yards receiving and a touchdown. Clement’s versatility allowed the Eagles to diversify their offensive attack, making him an invaluable asset during the championship run. His performance in Super Bowl LII showcased his talent and ability to make big plays when needed.