Jaxson Dart’s teammate warns the NFL as he steps up to replace Cam Skattebo on Giants’ offense

The New York Giants lost a key piece on their offense when running back Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury last week. However, a Jaxson Dart teammate is poised to have a new window of opportunity to rise to the occasion as the new starting running back, and he is ready to roll.

Tyrone Tracy had a spectacular rookie year last season where he end up starting 12 games and had 839 yards and five touchdowns. However, due to Skattebo’s big rise, Tracy got relegated.

Speaking to the press, Tracy said, “We had a good duo going. But for me to get back out there and get my opportunities, I’m just going to continue to do what I’m doing.“ Without Skattebo, it’s Tracy’s backfield all over again.

Tracy’s numbers where very good

Last season, he averaged 4.4 yards per carry. However, in the 2025 NFL season he hasn’t been as productive. Of course, he’s seen less snaps, but he has now averaged 3.5 yards per attempt. With more opportunities, more chances to better his numbers.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants.

Running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, Tracy is not the fastest but he is still explosive enough. to take advantage of any gaps. Skattebo is more of a contact-first back, while Tracy likes cutting and making runs based on his acceleration. For Dart, it’s good to have backs that can take it away from his hands every once in a while.

How is the Giants offense doing this season?

The Giants are 18th in total offense, 18th in passing offense, 15th in rushing and 23rd in points scored. Pretty much a middle of the pack unit. However, there are talented guys on that offense.

Now, it’s time to be a consistent unit all around. The Giants defense has a very good front seven, hence the defense will give the offense a chance to win games many times. It’s all about consistency and being able to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them.