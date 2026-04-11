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Jaylen Warren says Steelers will miss Aaron Rodgers if he ends up not returning

Aaron Rodgers' future is still up in the air, but Jaylen Warren knows that if he doesn't come back to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will miss the future Hall of Famer.

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesJaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is yet to make a decision on his future. However, judging by Pittsburgh Steelers‘ running back Jaylen Warren, if the quarterback doesn’t come back, it will take a bit of a toll on the team.

Warren said he is “rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he [Rodgers] comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.” This means, he is ready to be a weapon once again, but between lines, he wants Rodgers back with the Steelers.

Jaylen Warren also spoke on Mike Tomlin’s departure and the arrival of Mike McCarthy. With all these changes, Warren will take a step up as a leader on this roster as well. Hence, his role will be even more important than ever before.

Warren has shown love to Rodgers before

Warren sees Rodgers as a best friend. It’s been well documented that Warren is fond of Aaron Rodgers. Watching the numbers he had last year with A-Rod, maybe that’s a reason why. The 2025 NFL season was a career-year for Warren.

Warren had career-highs in attempts (211), yards (958 rushing, 1291 scrimmage), and also on touchdowns with eight total. The running back was one of the best offensive players on the Steelers roster last season. With a small-yet-powerful and explosive frame, Warren is a problem.

See also

Steelers host star WR prospect Makai Lemon amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty

The Steelers got Warren help on the backfield

When Kenneth Gainwell left the team, it was a big worry for the Steelers. However, they arguably brought an even better running back to share snaps with Warren. With Rico Dowdle on the roster, the Steelers have one of the best running games in the NFL.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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