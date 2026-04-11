Jaylen Warren regrets Tomlin’s departure, although he is excited about McCarthy

Jaylen Warren once had in Mike Tomlin the coach who believed in his talent. Saddened by his departure, he will now have to face this 2026 NFL season with Mike McCarthy at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Me personally, I never thought he was the problem or whatever, but it sucks,” he said about Tomlin’s dismissal on Good Morning Football. “I was — I wouldn’t say traumatized — but it hurt, because he was the one who took me in as an undrafted [player], he gave me a shot, and that’s who I was playing under for my first four years. To hear him resign, it sucked, but he had to do what he had to do.”

Warren arrived in Steel City in 2022 as an undrafted free agent after his final stint at Oklahoma State Cowboys football. This year, he will have a new coaching staff, which is also awaiting a final decision from Aaron Rodgers.

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Warren’s 2025 in the Steelers

During the 2025 NFL season, Jaylen Warren continued to be a vital dual-threat weapon for Mike Tomlin’s offense, appearing in 16 regular-season games. On the ground, Warren recorded 211 carries for 958 rushing yards, averaging a solid 4.5 yards per attempt and finding the end zone 6 times.

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His impact extended to the passing game, where he served as a reliable safety valve, hauling in 40 receptions for 333 yards and 2 additional touchdowns. One of his standout performances came in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, where he exploded for a season-high 143 rushing yards and two scores, helping solidify his role as a key playmaker in Pittsburgh’s backfield.

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The arrival of Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after the franchise was left without a head coach heading into what lies ahead. Jaylen Warren, a key piece of the offense, is optimistic about this shift in energy.

“He’s been energetic,” Warren said regarding his new head coach. “Obviously, it’s an NFL week, so he’s been doing his thing as far as preparing us for what he wants and is expecting us to expect from him. It’s been great. I just love the energy he brings, and I just love what he’s about.“

Head coach Mike McCarthy.

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Looking ahead to the Draft

McCarthy and Pittsburgh are in a strong position heading into the next draft. With 12 picks at their disposal, the hope of landing players such as wide receiver Makai Lemon is very much alive. These are the spots where the Steelers will have to make their selections.