Steelers host star WR prospect Makai Lemon amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host Makai Lemon, one of the best wide receivers in this NFL Draft. While they have been active during the offseason, they haven’t settled on whether Aaron Rodgers will be back, but they are focusing elsewhere on the offense with this visit.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly coming back to the Steelers in 2026, however, nothing has been confirmed. Also, it’s Rodgers, one of the most volatile men in the NFL. Still, drafting Lemon could be a way of tempting the quarterback.

The Steelers have DK Metcalf on the roster, and traded for Michael Pittman as well. Hence, they already have good wideouts, but adding a guy like Makai Lemon could put this as one of the sleeper units in the NFL, especially if Rodgers is back.

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Makai Lemon has huge upside

After delivering at USC, Makai Lemon is one of the biggest names to follow ahead of the Draft. His route running is really prolific, has high football IQ, great hands, and incredible athleticism. His frame might not be the best, but he is an absolute threat.

Makai Lemon is a DUDE pic.twitter.com/ZsOoAyJ0X8 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 12, 2025

Fresh off a 1,156 yard-season with 11 TDs, Lemon was unstoppable in college. If the Steelers opt to get him, it will be very interesting to see how they deploy him, considering he would share snaps with Pittman and Metcalf.

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Should the Steelers actually draft Lemon?

Given the state of the roster, one could argue there are other priorities other than bolstering an already boosted unit. Lemon is projected as a top-20 first-round pick. The offensive line could arguably be a better unit to reinforce for the Steelers, who have the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.