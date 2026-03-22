Jeremiyah Love could have new potential suitor in Commanders if his NFL Draft stock slips down

The Washington Commanders have done quite some moves for their backfield. However, new reports say that if star prospect Jeremiyah Love is available at the seventh pick, the team should pull the trigger.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Commanders would have “no reason to hesitate in grabbing” Love, if he falls to them. At first, there were reports that the Titans would take him at fourth, but then it was reported that was not the case.

Love has been a story to follow. He was the best running back in the class, but that stock elevated even further after his NFL Combine outing. Hence, his draft projections are all over the place now, with some thinking he could be a top five pick, or others thinking he could slide a bit, because of being a running back.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt seems to be the Commanders RB1

Croskey-Merritt was a seventh-round pick last season but is expected to be the primary running back of the team. As a rookie, he had 175 rush attempts for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he shared the backfield with Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt #22 of the Washington Commanders

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Having said that, the Commanders signed Rachaad White, presumably to take all the pass-catching plays. They also re-signed McNichols Hence, Love is not exactly the biggest need, though he would immediately become the best running back on the roster.

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see also Chiefs and NY Giants get unexpected update on Jeremiyah Love ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Washington’s offense is likely to look very different from last year

Kliff Kingsbury left the team so now the offense will be ran by David Blough, the new offensive coordinator. Blough was the Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach for the last two years.

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Blough is a former quarterback who played four years in the NFL, starting just seven games and losing all seven. Now, his task is to make the Commanders offense a unit to fear and very productive in all areas.