Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been penalized multiple times during the 2025 season by the NFL. A few weeks ago, the controversial owner had to pay $250,000 for an obscene gesture directed at New York Jets fans.

Another example was in Week 7 when, after the game against the Denver Broncos, four players were fined for different reasons: George Pickens, Brock Hoffman, Javonte Williams, and Donovan Wilson.

Now, after reviewing the game with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, once again a member of the offense led by Dak Prescott has received a hefty fine from the league.

Who was fined by the NFL?

George Pickens was fined again by the NFL with $17,389 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. This decision is very controversial, as many believe the referees made a mistake in throwing the flag.

It all happened when the Cowboys were trying to start a comeback, and with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter, Pickens got a first down. At the end of the play, the wide receiver extended his arm holding the ball.

Many interpreted that the player was simply handing the ball to the nearby official, but the referees penalized him, arguing that he was actually taunting an opponent (Denzel Burke) by putting the ball close to his face.

