Jerry Jones took several days to finally speak about the Dallas Cowboys after a painful defeat against the Carolina Panthers. However, it seems the team owner stays positive. One reason for this optimism was the Commanders’ loss on Monday Night Football, which tightened the race for the NFC East.

“It just reminded me that we are still in it. It reminded me that it was eerily similar to the way we got beat. I see so much parity and then you factor in that these teams get compromised with injury and we can have and may. But if we should have some good go of it here over the next weeks ahead, with our injury situation in return of injury, and we can get some wins, then this thing with Dak playing the way he’s playing, I’m encouraged. The last thing that I’m thinking about is in any way being out of the hunt. Dak is a heck of a quarterback.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face Washington, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals before their bye week. Winning all three games seems essential to stay in pursuit of the Eagles, who, by the way, are struggling despite being the defending Super Bowl champions.

What is the Cowboys’ record right now?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have a 2-3-1 record and sit in third place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division with a 4-2 record, followed by the Commanders at 3-3.

The New York Giants are at the bottom with a 2-4 record, but they won’t be an easy opponent for the rest of the season, considering that Jackson Dart has given them an impressive boost after benching Russell Wilson.

