It’s been 28 years since the Dallas Cowboys played in the last game of the season. Year in and year out, one of the biggest fanbases in the NFL — and the sports industry — is heartbroken.

Coaches, players, schemes, rules, and even the world have changed a lot in those nearly three decades. The only thing that hasn’t changed is Jerry Jones being in charge of the team and making all decisions.

Any other GM would’ve been fired multiple times already, but that’s not a risk you’re at when you own the team. Perhaps that’s the main thing holding this team back from legitimate Super Bowl contention.

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Are ‘Hanging Around The Rim’

Jones drew plenty of backlash for keeping Mike McCarthy around after their debacle vs. the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. It seems, however, that Jones is satisfied with how they’ve performed under him:

“I like the fact that he’s hanging around the rim,” Jones said, via the Athletic. “And I like what the team has done to hang around the rim. I think that the answer that I would have is I’m aware that we’re hanging around the rim. We’re not getting the ball in, but we’re hanging around the rim. Let’s not discount hanging around the rim.”

Cowboys Will Go All-In This Offseason

Jones set a new record time in breaking the fans’ hearts. It’s not even March, and people already know this team isn’t going anywhere with McCarthy at the helm again. Still, he vowed to go all-in in the offseason.

“I think we’ll push the hell out of it,” Jones said. “It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We’ll be going all in. I would say that you will see us this coming year not building for the future. That’s the best way I know how to say it. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Jones added that the team will address the things they didn’t do well in their season-ending loss to the Packers. He also vowed to do some things differently once and for all:

“We’ll do things that honor the fact that we didn’t play well against the Packers,” Jones said. “I will do some things differently this year. I’m not for sure what they’re going to be, but I’ll do some things differently.”

He Wants More From Dak Prescott

The controversial business mogul also addressed Dak Prescott and his impending contract extension, stating that he believes that he can still get more out of him in the future:

“The thing I would emphasize more than anything is that Dak has room for improvement,” Jones said. “And not just the scheme around him, but Dak can improve. That’s a big plus when you’ve been playing the game (eight) years and by assessment have some room to get better in. He did this year. I expect him to do it next year and the next year.”

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Regardless of what he says, the fans will just have to see it to believe it after almost three decades of shortcomings.