Stephen Jones delivers significant injury update on CeeDee Lamb ahead of upcoming Cowboys games

One of the key factors for the Dallas Cowboys to have a solid campaign this NFL season is, without a doubt, keeping their star players available. Unfortunately for Dak Prescott and company, it appears that CeeDee Lamb could miss some time in the short term, following recent comments made by Stephen Jones.

The Executive Vice President of America’s Team made a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he addressed the health status of his star wide receiver. Following the confirmation of an ankle sprain, the team is now seriously evaluating the next steps for him.

“We’ve got to evaluate the full thing, see how he’s moving around as the day goes,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Certainly, he’s got a high ankle sprain and every one of those are different. We’d love to have him back for Green Bay, but we also have to understand the injury is what it is.”

Jones’s comments stem from the uncertainty surrounding Lamb’s availability for next Sunday’s game, when Brian Schottenheimer’s team hosts the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in a crucial NFC showdown.

Other receiving options for Prescott

With star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sidelined with an ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys’ offense faces a significant challenge. Dak Prescott will now have to lean on his other receiving options, with George Pickens expected to step into the number one role.

Pickens, acquired in the offseason, has shown flashes of his potential and will now have the opportunity for a larger target share. The Cowboys will also look to players like KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Ryan Flournoy to fill the void, each with their own unique skill sets.

Turpin’s speed and gadget-play ability, Tolbert’s improvement, and Flournoy’s potential as a deep threat will all be crucial as the team navigates Lamb’s absence. This will be a true test of the Cowboys’ depth and a chance for these receivers to prove their value.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

After suffering a painful loss at the hands of the Bears and with just one win so far this season, here are the upcoming challenges the Cowboys will face as they look to get their campaign back on track in the NFC East:

