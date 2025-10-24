Jim Harbaugh names the one Chargers player who takes Justin Herbert’s game to another level

The Los Angeles Chargers have a terrific coach-quarterback duo in Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. However, the head coach has now identified the one player who has helped the signal-caller play even better this season.

After Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jim Harbaugh highlighted his team’s performance. While Justin Herbert stood out as the main star, the HC believes there is one player who deserves more recognition: Joe Alt.

“Joe makes a huge difference. He’s a great player,” HC Jim Harbaugh said on press conference. “In his leadership, it’s a lot of player-led, coming from the captains.”

Joe Alt’s impact for the Chargers is undeniable

Joe Alt has been an outstanding player for the Chargers since his arrival in 2024. He entered the league as the 5th overall pick, and there is no doubt he has lived up to expectations so far.

The left tackle, a former Notre Dame standout, has made a big impact on the team. He is regarded as one of the best linemen in the league, playing a key role in protecting Justin Herbert.

While the quarterback’s offensive line still has room for improvement, Alt’s presence has made a noticeable difference for the Chargers. With him on the field, Los Angeles is 4-0 this season, compared to 1-3 when he has been injured.

Prior to Week 8, Joe Alt had missed three consecutive games due to an ankle injury. With him back, the Chargers seem to have more stability on the offensive line, and he is also regarded as a leader who boosts his teammates’ confidence when on the field.

What’s next for the Chargers?

The Chargers secured a big win against the Vikings in Week 8 and will look to maintain their momentum.

In Week 9, the Chargers face the Titans. They will then host the Steelers in Week 10 and visit EverBank Stadium to face the Jaguars in Week 11 before their Bye in Week 12.

