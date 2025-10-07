Jim and John Harbaugh have decided to help each other after a tough Week 5. Following the Los Angeles Chargers’ and Baltimore Ravens’ defeats, the brothers agreed to a trade between their teams to strengthen both defenses.

This year, the Chargers convinced Jim Harbaugh to return to the NFL after leaving the Michigan Wolverines. He saw Los Angeles as a promising project, which led him to make his comeback to professional football.

With his arrival, both Harbaugh brothers returned to the NFL for the first time in a decade. Now, despite being rivals in the AFC, they hope to meet deep in the postseason—possibly in the AFC Championship Game—and have worked together on a trade that benefits both squads.

Chargers and Ravens agree to trade to strengthen defenses

In Week 5, the Chargers suffered a tough loss to the Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles struggled to pressure Daniel Jones as much as Jim Harbaugh would’ve liked.

Meanwhile, the Ravens’ defense faced even bigger problems, getting crushed 44-10 by the Texans. To address those issues, the Harbaugh brothers decided to pull off a trade that could help stabilize both defenses.

On Tuesday, the Ravens agreed to send edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a future seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The Ravens were looking to bolster their secondary and view Gilman as a dependable partner for star safety Kyle Hamilton. As for the Chargers, Oweh—a former first-round pick—should immediately help improve their pass rush even more this season.