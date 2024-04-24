Joe Alt is definitely one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft promises to be historic for many reasons. Experts project that six quarterbacks could be taken in the first round and that up to 10 teams might be seeking a trade. Although Joe Alt is an offensive tackle, we can’t overlook his impact in the Top 10.

Certainly, the names that will grab the headlines are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Penix Jr or Bo Nix. However, when we talk about the top player on the board, Alt has to be in the conversation.

For Joe Alt, it’s expected that from his rookie year, he’ll be a key piece in the NFL for whichever team selects him. Considering the needs of each franchise, the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 seem like the ideal spot.

Before the Titans, there are six teams with the possibility to draft him: Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers and Giants. However, at least four of those are looking for a QB and we also have to consider possible trades. That’s why Tennessee could be calling Alt.

How old is Joe Alt?

Joe Alt is 21 years old. He was born on February 28, 2003 in North Oaks, Minnesota.

How tall is Joe Alt?

Joe Alt’s height is 6 ft 8 in (approximately 2.03 m).

Where did Joe Alt play in college football?

Joe Alt played three seasons for Notre Dame and he was sensational with the Fighting Irish as a two-time All American. Although in 2021 Alt played as an offensive tackle and tight end, he became a star as OT and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Is Joe Alt related to John Alt?

Yes. Joe Alt is son of John Alt, former player of the Kansas City Chiefs. By the way, the offensive tackle is brother of Mark Alt, who played in the NHL for teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.