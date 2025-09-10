Trending topics:
NFL

Liam Coen admitted that he plans to change Travis Hunter’s position for the Jaguars’ game vs Bengals

Travis Hunter’s versatility has led Liam Coen to make a decision about using him in one of his two preferred positions on the field ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Ignacio Cairola

Travis Hunter, CB and WR for the Jacksonville Jaguars
© James Gilbert/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter, CB and WR for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter has had a strong start to the 2025 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making his NFL debut as a professional. Head coach Liam Coen values his talent and is planning a role adjustment for the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, Hunter played 42 snaps on offense and just 6 snaps at cornerback. His versatile profile caught Coen’s attention, who confirmed he has a plan for his young star with the goal of gradually increasing his responsibilities in other areas.

Coen is already focused on the upcoming clash against Burrow’s Bengals, where he will have to decide whether to use Hunter on defense or offense in a game that could be crucial in confirming Jacksonville’s strong start after the 26-10 victory over Carolina.

Where will Hunter line up against the Bengals?

“Travis Hunter will see a likely uptick in defensive snaps in Week 2,” coach Liam Coen said Wednesday at a press conference. “There will be a probable increase. From Week 1 we knew it wasn’t going to be much on defense. The goal is to increase and keep increasing. It just so happens we’re facing Cincinnati, which has two really good receivers this week,” the Jaguars’ head coach said.

Liam Coen Jacksonville Jaguars HC

Head coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars

What will the Jaguars face?

The matchup against Burrow’s Bengals represents a key challenge, as Jacksonville will go up against the dynamic duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That stronger defensive approach is part of the strategy to contain their offensive impact.

The Bengals had a strong start in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, pulling off a tight 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns with Burrow leading the way. The divisional clash leaves Cincinnati optimistic heading into their game against Hunter’s Jaguars.

Better Collective Logo