Joe Flacco leaves Browns for Bengals: How many NFL teams has the veteran QB already played for?

Joe Flacco began the current season playing for the Cleveland Browns, but after being relegated to the bench, he lost ground, and now the franchise has decided to send him to the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade involving a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

In the current season, somewhat removed from his peak form, Flacco started as the Browns’ quarterback in the first four games, recording two touchdowns and six interceptions. His last rushing touchdown came in 2017 while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Flacco trade is an unusual transaction between two teams in the same division. The Bengals are dealing with the significant absence of QB1 Joe Burrow, who underwent surgery on his left big toe and is expected to be out for three months. In this context, the former Brown relocates to a new city and adds another team to his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many teams has Flacco played for?

The Bengals are Flacco’s seventh team in his NFL career. The longest stretch of the veteran quarterback’s career came at the start of his professional journey, when he played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018. After that long stint, he faced a whirlwind of moves and team changes over the next seven years.

Joe Flacco playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Flacco then continued with the Denver Broncos (2019), New York Jets (2020 and 2021–2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2023 and 2025), Indianapolis Colts (2024), and now Cincinnati, his seventh stint in the league.

Advertisement

see also Cleveland trades Joe Flacco: Browns’ QB depth chart with Shedeur Sanders updated

Flacco’s NFL stats

Flacco has accumulated 257 touchdowns for 46,512 yards in his NFL career as a quarterback. He has been intercepted 168 times and holds a completion percentage of 61.6%. His most notable achievement is being named Super Bowl XLVII MVP with the Ravens.