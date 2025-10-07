Joe Flacco traded to Cincinnati: Bengals’ QB depth chart updated with Joe Burrow injured

The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired Joe Flacco via trade from the Browns. How does the team’s QB depth chart look now with Joe Burrow still injured and sidelined?

After three consecutive losses, the Bengals have had enough of Jake Browning. The AFC North club has acquired Joe Flacco, who was recently benched by the Browns and is now set to become a starter once again.

Joe Flacco will now play for his third team in the AFC North, leaving only the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team he hasn’t represented. It is a key acquisition for the Bengals as they aim to maintain a positive record once Joe Burrow returns.

Bengals updated quarterback depth chart with Joe Flacco

The Bengals are expected to use Joe Flacco as QB1. Behind him will be Jake Browning, while Brett Rypien takes the QB3 spot as Joe Burrow remains on the injured reserve list.

Browning was unable to guide the Bengals to success. While the defense allowed 113 points in just three games, the quarterback’s performance also fell short of expectations, recording only four touchdowns in those three games.

This move is intended to stabilize the offense until Joe Burrow returns. Flacco was recently benched by the Browns, yet he is regarded as a more reliable option than Browning.

When will Joe Burrow return?

While the trade for Joe Flacco is aimed at improving the offense, the Bengals are clearly waiting for Joe Burrow to return to reach a competitive level.

According to reports, Burrow could be back in late November or early December. His return will depend on the progress of his recovery and whether the Bengals maintain playoff hopes by that time.