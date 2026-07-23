Joe Mixon reveals his NFL career might be over due to freak foot injury

Joe Mixon was one of the best running backs in the NFL, but a 'freak' injury could seriously hamper his career.

Joe Mixon was a force to be reckoned with. However, after missing the entire 2025 NFL season due to a freak foot injury, the running back has admitted to some former teammates that the outlook is not good at all.

Per Aaron Wilson of NBC Sports, Mixon told former Bengals teammates that his “career is over.” This is just an absolutely devastating piece of news for Mixon, who was in the middle of his prime before the injury.

Wilson also noted that Mixon underwent another surgery this offseason. Hence, there is no indication that Mixon will be able to step foot on the football pitches during the 2026 NFL season.

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The Texans already took steps to reinforce the running game

Not only did the Texans find a reliable running back in Woody Marks last season, but they also moved in the free agency. The Texans signed David Montgomery as well, who will bring physicality to the running game. Also, they released Mixon back in March.

Texans RBs David Montgomery and Woody Marks are expected to split lead back reps at training camp, per @SlaterNFL. pic.twitter.com/Anm2qVHgqs — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 22, 2026

Hence, the signs were clear. The Texans were not counting on Mixon coming back, and didn’t want to invest their hopes on it. Also, they now have a mix that perfectly replace Mixon, albeit with two players instead of just one.

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Mixon’s career outlook

Mixon is 30 years old and there are not many running backs who remain as strong as before. Add the fact that he hasn’t played in more than a year and that the running backs are the most interchangeable players in the NFL, and it doesn’t look good.

Unfortunately, Mixon got stopped in the best moment of his career. The last time Mixon played a full season, he was stellar. It was in 2024, and Mixon had 1,325 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.