John Harbaugh reveals if Ravens could make coaching changes after 1-5 start

John Harbaugh can’t remain silent when reporters repeatedly ask him about potential coaching changes following the Baltimore Ravens‘ string of poor results, especially after the latest defeat to the Rams. The head coach emphatically stated that such changes are not in the franchise’s plans.

Sarah Ellison reported on X that the head coach shut down the idea of special changes, saying: “I don’t have any plans to do that. No. I don’t think there is any obvious move there that would make us better.”

“Appreciate you asking. It’s a tough one. I don’t know why that always comes up, really. I love our guys. They work hard. And I think they’re doing a good job of coaching. I’m sure they want some things back too,” Harbaugh said following the home loss.

Hard question or not, Harbaugh has to provide answers about how he plans to pull the team out of their current slump. For now, things are complicated without Lamar Jackson, but at least he is attempting to utilize the two remaining quarterback options.

Harbaugh reveals plan for Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley

According to another key detail Harbaugh revealed during the post-loss press conference against the Rams, his plan while Jackson is out is to rotate Rush and Huntley, believing that using both is the best option for the team.

“My plan was to play them both throughout the course of the game. … In the first half, there didn’t seem to be a moment to bring him out,” Harbaugh said after the game, in which both quarterbacks threw for under 100 yards. Rush had one pass intercepted, and Huntley was sacked four times.