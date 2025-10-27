Jonathan Taylor makes history, joins Jim Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson on exclusive list

Jonathan Taylor continues to build his legacy with the Colts, reaching another historic milestone that places him among the game’s all-time greats. According to Adam Schefter, Taylor is now the fifth player since 2000 to record at least three scrimmage touchdowns in four different games in a single season. That elite group includes legends like LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander, and Priest Holmes.

Taylor’s dominance doesn’t stop there. Schefter also reported that he’s become just the sixth player in NFL history to score at least 70 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 75 career games. The only players to achieve that before him are Jim Brown, Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Chuck Foreman, and Todd Gurley.

For the Colts, Taylor’s milestone reinforces his value as a top running back, having racked up 697 yards this season so far. He has scored a total of 10 touchdowns and is highly likely to surpass the 11 he scored in 2024. It’s even possible he could eclipse his career-best mark of 18 touchdowns set in 2021.

The Colts must secure Taylor

Despite the impressive season Taylor is having with the Colts and his consistently strong performances since 2020, the crucial moment regarding his contract is approaching: he could leave the team in 2026 if he receives a better offer elsewhere.

After the conclusion of the 2025 season, Taylor will have only one year remaining on his contract with the Colts. This makes it the ideal time to offer an extension to a player widely considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Despite his excellent numbers, Taylor has only played in the postseason once with the team, back in 2020. In that game, he scored one touchdown, but unfortunately, his team has not returned to the playoffs since.