Jordan Love could lose key Packers weapon ahead of Cardinals matchup

One of Jordan Love’s top Green Bay Packers teammates might be unavailable for what should be a relatively manageable game for the team against the Arizona Cardinals.

By Richard Tovar

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is looking to win a second consecutive game with the Green Bay Packers to try and build a winning streak, but his efforts could be complicated by the potential absence of running back Josh Jacobs, whose status for the game against the Arizona Cardinals is now a last-minute decision.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to illness and a calf injury, is now being considered a ‘true game-time decision’ for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cardinals, per source,” reported Adam Schefter on X regarding Jacobs’ uncertain status.

Schefter added that the Packers already have a replacement option lined up to assist Love: “The team says it does not expect to know whether he can play until Sunday. If Jacobs is unable to play, Packers RB Emanuel Wilson would be the expected starter.”

Developing story…

