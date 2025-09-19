Trending topics:
NFL

Josh Allen sends clear message to two key teammates after the Bills’ win vs Dolphins

Star quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in the game but chose to head to the press conference to praise his teammates on offense, who were crucial to the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesJosh Allen of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was once again the winning card for the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-21 to secure their 14th victory in the team’s last 15 outings. With this result, the franchise now holds a 3-0 record in the 2025 NFL season.

Allen was crucial, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Buffalo to victory. His team trailed for most of the game, but an interception on Tua Tagovailoa sealed the advantage the Bills took in the fourth quarter. Surrounded by chants of “MVP,” the veteran quarterback showcased his quality once again.

The game against the Dolphins was no ordinary night for Allen, as he surpassed Patrick Mahomes to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs. In addition, the Buffalo quarterback spoke about his teammates.

Advertisement

Allen’s comments about his teammates

Allen delivered a key touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Hawes: “Extending the play… He did a great job staying in sync with me. He got Rasul to commit in one direction… and he made the play,” the Bills quarterback said in a press conference.

Josh Allen scrambling during a play

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Allen also commented on the performance of his teammate James Cook after he recorded over 100 yards in a second consecutive game. “It’s like he’s being shot out of a cannon every time he touches the ball… A special player,” Allen said.

Josh Allen beats Patrick Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

see also

Josh Allen beats Patrick Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

The solid numbers for the Bills with Allen

The Bills’ victory highlights the team’s strong form. It marks Allen’s eighth consecutive win in Thursday Night Football in his career, maintaining an 8-0 unbeaten record. Additionally, it is Buffalo’s tenth straight home win. Head coach Sean McDermott’s team is a strong contender to win the division.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Allen beats Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster
NFL

Allen beats Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

Sean McDermott confirms Josh Allen will miss key Bills teammates for TNF vs Dolphins
NFL

Sean McDermott confirms Josh Allen will miss key Bills teammates for TNF vs Dolphins

Joey Bosa delivers strong message to Josh Allen and the Bills ahead of crucial upcoming matchups
NFL

Joey Bosa delivers strong message to Josh Allen and the Bills ahead of crucial upcoming matchups

Tyreek Hill’s reaction to the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills continues to fuel rumors about his future
NFL

Tyreek Hill’s reaction to the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills continues to fuel rumors about his future

Better Collective Logo