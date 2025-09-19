Josh Allen sends clear message to two key teammates after the Bills’ win vs Dolphins

Josh Allen was once again the winning card for the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-21 to secure their 14th victory in the team’s last 15 outings. With this result, the franchise now holds a 3-0 record in the 2025 NFL season.

Allen was crucial, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Buffalo to victory. His team trailed for most of the game, but an interception on Tua Tagovailoa sealed the advantage the Bills took in the fourth quarter. Surrounded by chants of “MVP,” the veteran quarterback showcased his quality once again.

The game against the Dolphins was no ordinary night for Allen, as he surpassed Patrick Mahomes to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs. In addition, the Buffalo quarterback spoke about his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen’s comments about his teammates

Allen delivered a key touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Hawes: “Extending the play… He did a great job staying in sync with me. He got Rasul to commit in one direction… and he made the play,” the Bills quarterback said in a press conference.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Allen also commented on the performance of his teammate James Cook after he recorded over 100 yards in a second consecutive game. “It’s like he’s being shot out of a cannon every time he touches the ball… A special player,” Allen said.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen beats Patrick Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

The solid numbers for the Bills with Allen

The Bills’ victory highlights the team’s strong form. It marks Allen’s eighth consecutive win in Thursday Night Football in his career, maintaining an 8-0 unbeaten record. Additionally, it is Buffalo’s tenth straight home win. Head coach Sean McDermott’s team is a strong contender to win the division.