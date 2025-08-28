Josh Allen has issued a very clear warning to the entire NFL. During an interview with Albert Breer, the quarterback mentioned that he is in one of the best physical conditions of his career heading into the 2025 season.

“Last year was a step in the right direction, where I didn’t take too many hits. I’m not saying I didn’t take any. But during this offseason? This is the best I’ve felt after any season because I didn’t take hits.”

The Bills are once again in the top tier of favorites in the AFC, alongside the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen comes off winning his first MVP award, but the big remaining challenge is making a deep playoff run toward the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowl rings does Josh Allen have?

Josh Allen has no Super Bowl rings. Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, he has emerged as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, earning accolades such as his first MVP award in 2024.

Despite his personal success and impressive stats, he has yet to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory. Now, as defenses have come to know him perfectly, Allen admitted that eventually he will have to stop being a mobile quarterback and change his style to play more from the pocket.

“I think about it a lot. Eventually, my game will have to evolve. It’s just being smarter. Sliding, getting out of bounds, and throwing the ball away a little bit quicker and not taking these extra one or two hits a game that start adding up. I was getting a little funkier with my mechanics last year, and that’s a shoulder, an elbow here and there. You’re just trying to tweak things and survive as the year goes by, just trying to figure it out. But having a whole offseason to understand what my body is doing, and trying to do it right, and, yeah, just making sure mechanically I’m as sound as possible.”