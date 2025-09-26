Trending topics:
NFL

Josh Allen to miss two key Bills teammates in Week 4 clash vs. Saints

Josh Allen aims to start the 2025 NFL season 4-0, but the Bills will be without two key defensive players for their game against the Saints.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Josh Allen, QB for the Buffalo Bills
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen, QB for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are favored to defeat the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, but Josh Allen will have to do it without two key teammates.

On Friday, the Bills confirmed that two crucial defensive players—Ed Oliver and Matt Milano—will be ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints due to an ankle and pectoral injury, respectively.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the losses of the defensive tackle and linebacker. While Buffalo should still be the stronger team, their absences could slightly narrow the gap with New Orleans.

Can the Saints upset the Bills in Week 4?

The Week 4 matchup between the Bills and the Saints is considered one of the most lopsided of the season. Buffalo is regarded as the best team in the NFL, while New Orleans is projected to finish near the bottom of the standings.

It would be one of the biggest surprises of the season if the Saints were to defeat the Bills. Buffalo will play at home, and the roster disparity between the teams is significant.

Most loyal NFL fans through losing seasons: Die-hard devotion that never wavers

Most loyal NFL fans through losing seasons: Die-hard devotion that never wavers

While the Saints have shown some promise in their first three games, it has not been enough to secure a win. Their rebuild could continue into the 2026 NFL Draft, where a high first-round pick could finally deliver the franchise quarterback they still lack.

Meanwhile, the Bills will not take an “easy” home win for granted. The team must assert its position as a top contender, and avoiding a loss to one of the league’s weaker teams is vital to maintaining that image.

