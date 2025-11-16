Trending topics:
NFL

Josh Allen ends surprising drought with long-range TD bomb to Tyrell Shavers

Josh Allen had a difficult game against the Buccaneers, but one of his touchdowns was a unique deep ball that hadn't come off his arm in years, and Tyrell Shavers helped him break that drought.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen is having a relatively good season with over 2,300 passing yards, positioning him and the Bills well for the playoffs with a strong record. Recently, he ended a personal drought of long-distance touchdown passes thanks to a connection with Tyrell Shavers.

Advertisement

The successful 43-yard long pass from Allen to Shavers was a deep ball not seen from the quarterback since 2022. He had not thrown a successful long pass for a touchdown of that distance in nearly three years with the Bills, a significant drought for a quarterback with an arm like his.

“Per ESPN Research, Josh Allen’s TD throw to Tyrell Shavers was his first passing TD on a throw of 40-plus air yards since the 2022 season finale against New England,” reported Alaina Getzenberg on X about Allen’s deep pass to his receiver in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Allen not the league’s top QB in 2025

So far this season, Allen has not dominated categories like passes completed, pass attempts, passing yards, or passing touchdowns. Despite this, he is helping the Bills advance as far as possible in the regular season.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In one of the few top-10 lists Allen features on (at least before Week 11) is the total quarterback sacked category. He had been sacked 20 times before the game against the Buccaneers, demonstrating that the offensive line has had some shortcomings.

Josh Allen’s net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

see also

Josh Allen’s net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

Long passes of 2025

The 43-yard pass is not the longest he has thrown this year. While it is his longest passing touchdown since 2022, his longest pass this season was a 54-yarder against the Panthers, and he has also had other successful passes of 50 and 40+ yards.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Bills lose Josh Allen key teammate for game against Buccaneers
NFL

Bills lose Josh Allen key teammate for game against Buccaneers

NFL News: Josh Allen and multiple Bills teammates handed strong fines for actions against Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen and multiple Bills teammates handed strong fines for actions against Chiefs

Bills sign Super Bowl champ with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to help Josh Allen
NFL

Bills sign Super Bowl champ with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to help Josh Allen

Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Mason Rudolph taking over as Steelers starting quarterback
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Mason Rudolph taking over as Steelers starting quarterback

Better Collective Logo