Josh Allen’s Bills host Lamar Jackson’s Ravens: When will Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium be ready?

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens face off in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season at Highmark Stadium in a matchup that pits Lamar Jackson against MVP Josh Allen. One of the fans’ main questions involves the structure of the home stadium for the local franchise.

During the season opener against Jackson’s Ravens, the Bills were able to see clear progress on the construction of the franchise’s new stadium, known as the New Highmark Stadium. In this ambitious project, the most frequently asked question is how long it will take before it opens.

The project is valued at approximately $2.1 billion and is said to transform the game-day experience. It is the most expensive construction project in the region’s history and the largest public investment ever made in an NFL stadium. Construction began in June 2023.

When will the New Highmark Stadium be ready?

Although some fans are eager to see the Bills play the Ravens in a renewed home during the 2025 NFL season, they will have to wait. The New Highmark Stadium is expected to be ready by summer 2026, meaning Allen’s team will likely play there next season.

The new stadium is being built in Orchard Park, New York, right across from the current Highmark Stadium. The new facilities will be located on a site of approximately 242 acres with a planned footprint of around 135 million square feet.

How much capacity will the New Highmark Stadium have?

The New Highmark Stadium will feature 62,000 seats and a stacked-bowl design that brings spectators closer to the field. This is notable because it represents a decrease from the current Highmark Stadium, which holds more than 71,000 fans. Nevertheless, the new home of the Bills will have expandable capacity for special events.