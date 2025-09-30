Justin Fields sets the tone on the Jets following Week 4 loss to the Dolphins

In another tough matchup, Justin Fields and the New York Jets found themselves on the losing end once again, this time in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. Despite the Dolphins losing one of their stars, Tyreek Hill, to an injury, the Jets failed to capitalize on his absence, unable to turn the tide against a short-handed Miami squad.

After the game, Fields addressed the media, reflecting on yet another challenging night for the Jets. He expressed confidence in head coach Aaron Glenn, who he believes is diligently working to cultivate a formidable team with a solid game plan. Fields also emphasized his belief in his teammates as they brace for future challenges.

“I’m not losing faith. Nobody in the locker room is losing faith,” Fields assured the press following the tough loss. Despite an outstanding performance this season, Fields remains optimistic about the team’s potential.

As the season progresses, expectations are high for Fields to enhance his performance and make a more decisive impact. The team will also look towards other key players, such as Breece Hall and Mason Taylor, to step up and contribute significantly on the field.

Glenn lauds Fields’ standout performance

After quarterback Fields took the reins of the team during the recent matchup against the Dolphins, head coach Glenn shared his insights on Fields’ performance and his contribution to the team’s progress this regular season.

“He played exceptionally well. Justin is doing an outstanding job of distributing the ball to our receivers. We recorded around nine explosive plays during the game, and he was instrumental in those moments. We’re looking to build on that,” Glenn stated to the media following the game.

Fields’ season-long contribution

As the focal point of Glenn’s strategic approach this season, Fields’ statistics offer a promising preview of the team’s potential to rally in the remaining matchups of the regular season. His contributions are pivotal to the team’s objective of making a strong comeback.

Games Played: 3

Passer Rating: 100.1

Completions: Attempts 39 – 60

Completion: 65.0%

Passing Yards: 471

Passing Touchdowns 2

Interceptions 0

Rushing Attempts 24

Rushing Yards 178

Rushing Touchdowns 3

