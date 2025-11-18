Kellen Moore shares expectation for first Falcons-Saints game

Kellen Moore shared his thoughts on the New Orleans Saints’ upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. This is the fiercest rivalry in the NFC South, and nobody wants to lose this game.

Neither team is in a good position coming into this matchup. New Orleans has only won two games, while the Falcons have won one more, but their season could be done soon after starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury.

Kirk Cousins can still provide quality for the Falcons, but the season in general hasn’t been that positive for Raheem Morris‘ team. On the other end, the Saints will try to worsen their rivals’ situation and give them their sixth consecutive loss.

Kellen Moore shares excitement about first matchup against Falcons

Sunday’s game will be Moore’s first Saints-Falcons as New Orleans head coach. Talking with reporters on Monday, the coach shared his expectations for the game and the week ahead.

Kellen Moore head coach of the New Orleans Saints

“This is my first experience, I’m excited about this opportunity,” Moore said. “We know the importance of your division games, with these guys. The rich history (of) this game, so it gonna be be a lot of fun, and I think as this week progresses, a lot of us are gonna get to experience it for the first time, which I’m excited for.”

Moore admitted that he was aware the Falcons and Saints had a heated rivalry, even before he signed with the team. These two teams are anything but contenders right now, but neither wants to lose this game.