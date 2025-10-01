Kirk Cousins breaks silence on Bengals trade rumors

Kirk Cousins was mentioned as a potential target for quarterback-needy teams during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran after Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris benched him in the final stretch of the 2024 season in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

The Browns went with Joe Flacco, and the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers, leaving Cousins without any real option to have playing time. Ever since Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury in Week 2, Cousins has been linked with a move to the Bengals.

Cincinnati is 2-2 after another humbling loss in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. Jake Browning did a solid job against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 (21 of 32 for 241 yards and two touchdowns), but failed to make the same impact against the Minnesota Vikings and Broncos, completing 33 of 52 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions and six sacks. The Bengals still have hope for Browning, but it remains to be seen how much longer they will be positive on the quarterback.

Kirk Cousins talks Bengals trade rumors

Ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, Cousins discussed his preparations for that moment. The former Washington Commanders quarterback admitted he’s working to be ready for whatever happens next in his career.

Falcons are currently trying to trade Kirk Cousins

“Right now, it’s just about the role I’m in, and focused on helping us win football games and being ready for the next challenges we face,” Cousins said. “I’ll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring.”

The Bengals are 2-2, and they can still make a run for the playoffs. However, if Browning continues to play at the current level, the possibility of landing Cousins might increase in the coming weeks.