NFL

49ers star throws shade at the Seahawks while playing in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium

The Seattle Seahawks, along with the New England Patriots, are the main protagonists set to vie for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

By Matías Persuh

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesSam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are this season’s two NFL finalists and will face off in Super Bowl LX. The interesting fact is that the game will be played at Levi’s Stadium, home of one of the main division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Fred Warner is one of the main figures of the Bay Area team and, understandably, was not at all pleased to see his rivals visiting his home. In fact, he even stated that he feels somewhat tortured by the situation.

“It’s taking everything in me not to start ripping stuff down in here. I mean come on, it’s like torture for me,” Warner said. Unfortunately for him, it is a situation he will have to go through, given that this stadium was assigned years ago to host this major event.

Where will the next Super Bowl be held?

The official Super Bowl LXI date and venue have been set for Sunday, February 14, 2027, at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This historic event will mark the first time a Super Bowl is played on Valentine’s Day, and it returns the championship to the Los Angeles area just five years after the venue hosted Super Bowl LVI.

As the NFL’s crown jewel heads back to Southern California, fans can expect a world-class experience in one of the league’s most technologically advanced stadiums.

