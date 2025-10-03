Kyle Shanahan provides a discouraging update on injured George Kittle’s return to the 49ers

Trending topics:
Kyle Shanahan was honest when asked about the injury status of star tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

By Ignacio Cairola

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesGeorge Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener and was placed on injured reserve (IR), forcing him to miss at least four games under NFL rules. With anticipation growing among the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the potential return of one of his team’s biggest stars.

Kittle’s injury has had a direct impact on the 49ers’ game, as the team missed the presence of their experienced 31-year-old tight end despite their overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Fans across San Francisco are eager to know when they will have him back on the field.

Just like last season, injuries are shaping the 49ers’ journey this year. In addition to Kittle’s absence, Brock Purdy has also been dealing with a toe injury. Even though San Francisco has managed to stay competitive, Shanahan has provided an update.

When will Kittle return to the 49ers?

Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that it is “a long shot” for Kittle to play in Week 6, making it more likely that the veteran tight end will return in Week 7, when San Francisco faces the Atlanta Falcons.

George Kittle

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers

According to Shanahan, Kittle’s hamstring injury hasn’t shown signs of being fully healed yet, and the franchise doesn’t want to push a player who will not only be crucial during the regular season but also a key figure in a potential playoff run.

The practice window emerges as an option

The situation also carries implications for the coaching staff and offensive scheme. Shanahan mentioned that the Niners could open the practice window for Kittle, a period of up to 21 days in which he can return to practice, but made it clear that doing so wouldn’t guarantee his immediate activation for Week 6.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
