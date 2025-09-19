Trending topics:
Kyle Shanahan provides concerning update on 49ers star Brock Purdy’s injury

The injury of Brock Purdy shakes up the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive plans, leading head coach Kyle Shanahan to deliver a key update ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

By Ignacio Cairola

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is the star who can lead the San Francisco 49ers to an outstanding campaign in the 2025 NFL season. His uncertain condition after suffering a new injury has sparked ongoing concern within the franchise, which is why head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered a revealing statement on the matter.

Purdy has been practicing in a limited fashion this week, so his participation in the 49ers’ game against the Arizona Cardinals has not been completely ruled out. All eyes remain daily on the chances of seeing the San Francisco quarterback on the field.

Mac Jones stepped in for Purdy during the victory over the New Orleans Saints, delivering a strong performance with three touchdowns. While Shanahan knows he needs his QB1 at full strength, he is also aware that he has a Plan B in case the update is not encouraging.

Will Purdy play against the Cardinals?

Coach Shanahan spoke at his press conference ahead of the game against the Cardinals and stated it is “highly unlikely” that quarterback Purdy will start Sunday’s game due to lingering injuries in his toe and left shoulder.

Kyle Shanahan wanted Mac Jones in the past

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Shanahan mentioned that it is possible the 49ers’ QB1 could serve as a backup or even as the emergency third quarterback. His situation is being monitored closely, and given his history, there is little desire to rush his return.

What will determine Purdy’s participation against the Cardinals?

Jones is expected to start against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Shanahan emphasized that although there is some optimism due to signs of improvement, the final decision will depend on the medical report and how Purdy responds in the hours leading up to the game.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
