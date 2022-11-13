Las Vegas Raiders play against Indianapolis Colts today for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, November 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team is not playing as the fans expected, they are a failure. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Raiders are not doing anything right, they won in Week 7 after their Bye Week against Houston Texans, but after that victory the Raiders lost two straight games against Saints 0-24 and Jaguars 20-27.

The Colts haven't won a game since Week 6 against the Jaguars in what was their first winning streak of the season with two straight wins. For now, the Colts are mired in a three-week losing streak against the Titans, Commanders and Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, November 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 4:05 PM (EDT)

China: 4:05 AM November 14

Germany: 10:05 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDT)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (BST)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are favorites at home with -4.5 and 1.48 moneyline that will pay $148 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a weak record playing at home. Indianapolis Colts are underdogs with +4.5 ATS and 2.70 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Over 41.

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -4.5 / 1.48 Totals 41 Indianapolis Colts +4.5 / 2.70

* Odds via BetMGM

