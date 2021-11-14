Las Vegas Raiders play against Kansas City Chiefs for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). Home record is growing. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The home team, the Las Vegas Raiders, last won at home against the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 before Bye Week 8. But after that week they lost 16-23 against the Giants. After this game the Raiders play at home against the Bengals and on the road against the Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs have a positive 5-4 record after losing three of five games at the start of the season. They won the last two games at home against Giants 20-17 and Packers 13-7 but the team is having trouble winning games on the road.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

The Vegas Raiders lost the good streak they had before Bye Week 8 against the New York Giants 23-16. They did win the first half of the game 13-10 but the Giants put pressure on Carr defensively and that pressure caused Carr to throw two interceptions in the game. It was a disappointment for the Raiders having better stats and an offensive line that is scoring 24.5 points per game. But the Raiders' weak point is the defense, they are allowing 23.6 points per game.

Kansas City Chiefs are playing better after winning two weeks in a row, especially last week when they accomplished the unthinkable, winning against the Packers. But Aaron Rodgers was unavailable. That game was intense, the Packers missed a couple of kicks that could change the score in favor of them. The Chiefs defense remains weak, they are allowing an average of 25.2 points per game. And the Chiefs' offensive line is scoring 24.6 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs at home with +2.5 points and +125 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home with three wins and only one loss. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -135 moneyline. The totals is offered at 52 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Kansas City Chiefs -2.5.



FanDuel Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 / +125 Totals 52 Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 / -135

* Odds via FanDuel