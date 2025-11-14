Lions get hit with bad news after Jared Goff’s key weapon won’t play vs Eagles in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

One of the best games in Week 11 of the NFL season is the one between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Jared Goff will try to earn a win against the defending Super Bowl champions without one of his most liked weapons.

The Lions revealed that tight end Sam LaPorta won’t play against Philadelphia due to a back injury. LaPorta will be a very important substraction on this offense since he was coming off a very good two-game stretch.

LaPorta caught 11/13 passes in the last two weeks for 150 yards and one touchdown. He was getting into big rhythm and also being very effective every time Jared Goff looked for him.

LaPorta is a special tight end

In 2025, he has 40 catches in 49 targets for 489 yards and three touchdowns. LaPorta, who is only 24 years old, has been a menacing force ever since arriving to the team as a rookie in 2023.

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

He is a Pro Bowler and has 20 career touchdowns. Now, the Lions will try to replace him with Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley. Wright has nine catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns this year. As for Dwelley, he is a non-factor in this offense, as he has only one target all year for an incomplete pass.

The Lions will face a team with a big debt on offense

While the Lions will still have firepower, they face the Eagles, who are desperate on offense. The Eagles scored just 10 points last week, running back Saquon Barkley has suprassed the 100-yard mark just once, and wide receiver AJ Brown is not happy with his usage.

Hence, the Eagles will be trying to score and use their weapons. Jalen Hurts must be able to not only keep pace against the Lions, but win a possible shootout too. Otherwise, the Eagles could lose the game.