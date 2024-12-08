Lions HC Dan Campbell receives encouraging news about key player in Super Bowl pursuit

The NFL season is slowly reaching its final stretch, and the Detroit Lions know that the playoffs are now a reality. After narrowly defeating the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell‘s team secured their spot in the next round. The good news continues to roll in, as for a potential NFC Championship game and even the Super Bowl, Jared Goff and his teammates could get back a key player.

Campbell lost him in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. Aidan Hutchinson suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during the game, which kept him off the field ever since. Fortunately for the entire Detroit franchise, good news is finally arriving.

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer mentioned the possibility that the talented DE of the Lions, could return for a potential conference game and, perhaps, join his teammates in the quest for the much-anticipated Super Bowl: “Aidan Hutchinson, look, here’s where he is,” Glazer said Sunday.

“He’s actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill. He’s able to walk on land, as they say, he’s supposed to use a cane but he’s not really using it right now. And they actually are holding out hope, just because of how hard he works, that he could possibly be back not the Super Bowl, but the NFC Championship game depending on how that bone feels, and Dan Campbell says also, how much practice he gets,” he concluded.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Before his serious injury, Hutchinson was having a stellar season. He was named the September NFC Defensive Player of the Month and had 7.5 sacks in five games. Unfortunately for him, the game against the Cowboys marked a turning point in his season.

Jared Goff aims to go all the way

The first goal is accomplished: the Lions have secured their spot in the upcoming playoffs. However, talented quarterback Jared Goff is aiming for more and issued a strong warning to the rest of the teams following the victory over the Green Bay Packers.

“Certainly not what our ultimate goal is, we want to win this division and got some work to do still. But yeah cool to know that we’re in the dance and want to see where we’re seeded now,” Goff stated.

Although Detroit has secured its spot in the next round, they still haven’t guaranteed the top spot in the NFC North, as both Minnesota and Green Bay also have a chance to finish in first place.

Detroit Lions’ final stretch

With a current record of twelve wins and only one loss, the Lions have four games ahead that will ultimately determine Dan Campbell‘s team’s final position in the NFL regular season.

Next Sunday, December 15, the Lions will once again play at home, hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field, in one of the most exciting matchups of the week.

After that game, Detroit faces two consecutive away trips: first, they will visit Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears, and the following weekend, they will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

The final game of the season will be on January 5, when the Detroit Lions close out their regular season with a crucial divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.