Lions make significant move to support Jared Goff ahead of 2025 NFL season

The 2025 NFL season is already underway for some teams, with many others set to kick off soon. Among them are the Detroit Lions, who — led by Jared Goff — hope to once again be in the conversation as legitimate title contenders, something that now seems even more likely following the franchise’s latest move.

In the past few hours, news broke about the contract extension agreed upon by Jameson Williams and the Lions, securing one of Dan Campbell’s most determined offensive players for at least three more years.

The news was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who shared more details about the deal between one of the top wide receivers in the NFC and Goff’s team through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“BREAKING: The #Lions and star WR Jameson Williams have agreed to a 3-year, $83M extension with $67M guaranteed, multiple sources tell me,” the insider reported via @Schultz_Report.

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball for a touchdown.

He also added: “Jamo is coming off a career year — his first 1,000-yard season with 8 TDs. One of the league’s premier young talents just got paid.”

Offensive weapons at Goff’s disposal

With Jameson Williams’ recent contract extension, quarterback Jared Goff has solidified his top receiving options for the 2025 season. Williams, who had a breakout 1,000-yard campaign last year, joins perennial Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown to form one of the league’s most dynamic wide receiver duos.

This long-term commitment to Williams, a player with elite deep-threat ability, complements St. Brown’s prowess as a reliable short and intermediate target.

The Lions’ front office has made it clear they are building around Goff and his playmakers, and with Williams now locked in, the QB’s job is to continue distributing the ball to a well-established and dangerous group, which also includes tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs as key pass-catching options.

A risky visit for the Lions

The Detroit Lions will kick off their season this afternoon with a highly anticipated NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers at the iconic Lambeau Field.

The Lions, coming off a strong previous season, will look to make a statement in their divisional opener against a Packers team that is expected to be a key rival for the division crown.

