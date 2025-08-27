NFL News: Jared Goff’s Lions send WR to Jaguars amid Dan Campbell’s preseason warning

The Detroit Lions finished the preseason with a 1–3 record without Jared Goff on the field, as head coach Dan Campbell firmly stuck to his plan of not using the franchise’s main players in the summer games. Now, with things to redefine, the NFC team has sent a wide receiver to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The “real games” will be a serious test for the Lions in the 2025 NFL season, following a long offseason with several changes on the coaching staff. The franchise is not in a complete rebuild, but recent developments have created a moment of uncertainty.

The performance of backup players is always a stage that provides clear insights for the season. Detroit’s head coach let the team know that he was concerned about the recent results. In that context, Campbell has decided to create space on the Lions’ roster, and a veteran wide receiver will now team up with Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars.

Who is the WR who will play for the Jaguars?

The receiver who will continue his career with the Jaguars is none other than Tim Patrick, acquired in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Goff will miss a potential key weapon who spent one season in Detroit after six campaigns with the Denver Broncos.

Tim Patrick, the new wide receiver of the Jaguars

Patrick caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season, serving as an important target for quarterback Goff. The 31-year-old receiver missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

Lions WR depth chart

With Patrick’s departure to Lawrence’s Jaguars, the Lions now have a WR room composed of six notable names: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, and seventh-round pick Dominic Lovett.